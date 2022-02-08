It’s no secret Doja Cat is a phenomenal live performer, as videos of her killing her festival sets and concert arrangements have always been plentiful for the last few years. With her incredible choreography, expert breath control, and ethereal outfits, her ability to deliver an experience is her bread and butter as an artist.

Just yesterday (Feb. 7), Doja Cat presented a new visual that encapsulates her star power. The freshly unveiled clip includes live performances of some of her fan-favorite songs like “Love To Dream,” “Ain’t Shit,” and “Need To Know.” The feature opens up with a stunning shot of Doja in the desert as she beings to effortlessly sing her lyrics from “Love To Dream”:

I know what you mean, you don’t fuck with randoms, I got everything, everything but real love/ I got in my head, I bet you could get me back out or you could leave me there, ’cause we just love to dream/ I fell asleep when you woke up, oh, it’s not you, baby, it’s just me, I don’t believe what I just lost

I don’t wanna close my eyes, nobody wants to fall (Fall) after they did it all (All)/ I wonder if I left my body there, would I, die right in my sleep (Sleep) but in reality (‘Ty)

Planet Her originally made landfall last June and contained 14 genre-bending songs with additional features from Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, and SZA. In addition to breaking streaming records prior and during its release, the project also peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 thanks to 109,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Just before 2021 ended, a deluxe version of Planet Her arrived with five more tracks and collaborations alongside Gunna and Eve.

Be sure to press play on Doja Cat’s brand new live performances from Planet Her down below.