Just last week, Blxst blessed the masses with his brand new album Before You Go. The sophomore offering consists of 13 records with features from Arin Ray, GrandmasterVic, Rick Ross, and Zacari. To ring in the project, Blxst paired the body of work with an accompanying visual for “Every God Girl.” The new clip is directed by madebyJAMES and sees Blxst enjoying the perfect day with his lady in the California sun as he slides over some production courtesy of Sturdy:

Every good girl (Every good girl), need a savage (Need a savage), they say opposites attract, we can balance/ I know whoever slept on you, couldn’t manage but I can blow a check on you, take advantage/ Ayy, she a good girl (Good girl), but the baddest and whoever told you different, they was cappin’/ I know whoever slept on you couldn’t manage that’s ’cause you inside a different type of bag, yeah

Last year, Blxst treated fans to a surprise two-pack EP featuring Drakeo The Ruler and Russ. The pack is the first release since Blxst’s critically acclaimed debut project, No Love Lost. With all of this going on, he has also always found the time to consistently release visuals for his track as well and hit the road on tour to perform his hits for his fans throughout the last two years.

Blxst unveiled his aforementioned No Love Lost EP in 2020, and things have taken off full-speed since then. The project has proven to be an undeniable success. No Love Lost rose to #3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and helped solidify his place alongside his peers as a 2021XXL Freshman Class member, a BET Amplified Artist, an Amazon Breakthrough Artist, and the inaugural recipient of Billboard’s Rising Star Award.

Be sure to press play on Blxst’s brand new music video for “Every Good Girl” down below.