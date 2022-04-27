Back in November, French Montana released his fourth studio LP They Got Anmesia, a 22-track body of work with a slew of assists from John Legend, Rick Ross, Pop Smoke, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, and more. Today (April 27), the NYC star decided to continue his run of music videos from the project with another for “Mopstick,” a collaboration alongside Kodak Black that sees the two rappers delivering street-oriented subject matter filled with violences and vices throughout:

“Sliding with that mopstick, like a janitor, catch one of you rap niggas, shoot you and your manager, why that nigga ain’t off yet? He ain’t moving fast enough, fuckin’ with a lil’ raw, bitch, she an animal, riding round with two sticks, like a chopstick, youngins making keys flip, like a locksmith, got a curvy and she tripping, that bitch toxic, when we catch them boys slipping, polish up the box, play with Kodak, hold and flash this shit up, like a camera, that phone ring, I’m bagging shit up but I ain’t trapping ’em…”

Directed by Rook, the accompanying clip for the Boi-1da and SMPLGTWY-produced offering sees French joining his southern counterpart in Miami, presumably in the Everglades (where they can be seen riding an airboat with some weapons and a couple of beautiful women over wetlands). Elsewhere, French connects with Kodak and his crew in front of a Chinese carry-out, inside of a quick-stop market, and more.

Back in February, Kodak made his official return with his album Back For Everything, which boasts a single assist from Lil Durk. That project peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to a moderately successful 60,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. It’s standout cut, “Super Gremlin,” has also since crossed the Platinum certified mark.

Press play on “Mopstick” below.