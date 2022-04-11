Kodak Black wants off probation, but his request has been denied by the court. According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, Judge Jose Martinez shut down the inquiry, citing past violations of his supervised release.

“The Government and Probation oppose early termination of supervised release,” read court documents obtained by the outlet. “Probation opposes early termination because of Defendant’s history of violence and compliance issues during supervised release.”

Black served 21 months in prison on charges of “making a false statement in connection with the acquisition or attempted acquisition of a firearm,” per Complex. After several complaints about his brutal experiences, he was one of many pardoned in Donald Trump’s final hours as president. The rapper was previously permitted to travel for work-related reasons, but he failed his drug test and was required to complete a 90-day stint in rehab. He’s since been sober and on good behavior, per his lawyer, Bradford Cohen.

Despite turning down Black’s request for the early termination of his probation, Judge Martinez has updated the rapper‘s term to a non-reporting status.

“It is hereby ordered and adjudged that Defendant’s Motion for Early Termination of Supervised Release is denied without prejudice,” he ruled. “However, Defendant’s supervised release shall be converted into a non-reporting status. Defendant shall comply with all conditions of non-reporting supervised release, as set forth by U.S. Probation.”

Black’s “non-reporting status” means he no longer has to report physically to his probation officers. Hence, he will be able to travel both in and out of the country when he decides to go on tour for his album, Back for Everything.

The news of Kodak’s updated probation terms comes weeks after he was given permission to travel to Dubai for work. There, he will take the stage at a concert and make a few club appearances.