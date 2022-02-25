By DJ First Class
If you’re a true fan of Kodak, you know that Kodak is going to Kodak when it comes to this music. The Sniper Gang general always shows up and shows out when the opportunity presents itself and he is kicking off 2022 with some much needed vibes as the Spring season slows creeps amongst us. Serving as the follow up to his Happy Birthday Kodak EP (released June 2021), his new album is sure to hold your attention as the Florida rapper is on pace to be remembered as one of the best to do it when it all said and done. Today (Feb 25), Yak unleashes his fourth studio album Back For Everything and the title speaks for itself.

This year is going to be quite fruitful for Kodak as he’s all set to hit the industry with a handful of musical efforts. The rapper also announced that an upcoming collaboration project is coming soon where the rapper has joined forces with the iconic British pop star, Ed Sheeran. However, the details of the projects haven’t been unveiled yet. Whether it is getting frisky at the NHL game or craving over DreamDoll, Kodak Black always remains at the top of the limelight with his creativity and unwavering personality.

Despite having been shot in the leg in Los Angeles recently, Yak is showing no signs of letting up and looks to continue cementing his beloved legacy. As far as features for Back For Everything, Kodak handles the album almost entirely alone with an exception of one contribution from Lil Durk. While many people see this as a way of Yak picking sides in the ongoing beef between Durk and NBA Youngboy, Kodak made it clear that he’s a fan of both artists and want no parts.

Tap in to Back For Everything now!

