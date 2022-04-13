By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2022

Back in February, Kodak Black blessed the masses with his fourth studio LP Back For Everything, which sees 19 cuts and a single assist from Lil Durk on the standout “Take You Back.” The project marks a big return for Kodak from a commercial standpoint, landing him at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 60,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week — it’s breakout hit, “Super Gremlin,” also scored Kodak a Platinum certification.

Last week, the Floridian star kept his momentum going with a new video for “Love Isn’t Enough,” an Ayo B and Dr. Zeuz-produced effort that sees him keeping it real with his special someone:

Many I have felt before, but I’ma save that girl, can’t wait ’til I’m off probation, we gon’ travel the world, pray to God he bless this love and he got all of our steps, if I ain’t never went through that phone, I’d probably still be with my ex, you know the ceiling best, don’t make me feel like a junkie, don’t make me feel basic, you worth way more than my money, know you’re not tryna use me and abuse me … everybody else want my all, but they just give me half…”

Directed by Terrius Mykel, the accompanying clip begins with what looks like an affair taking place between a sound guy and Kodak‘s love interest, before things switch to Kodak creating the song with his engineer/producer. Different scenarios are interspersed throughout — Kodak with that aforementioned women, a fight brewing in a room where Kodak is recording nearby, and more. The ending shows the disloyal woman then approaching a bewildered Kodak and his crew with another man, who is apparently looking to partner with Kodak for a large sum of money.

Press play and check out the video for yourself below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Kodak Black
Music Videos

Trending
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
View More