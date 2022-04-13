Back in February, Kodak Black blessed the masses with his fourth studio LP Back For Everything, which sees 19 cuts and a single assist from Lil Durk on the standout “Take You Back.” The project marks a big return for Kodak from a commercial standpoint, landing him at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 60,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week — it’s breakout hit, “Super Gremlin,” also scored Kodak a Platinum certification.

Last week, the Floridian star kept his momentum going with a new video for “Love Isn’t Enough,” an Ayo B and Dr. Zeuz-produced effort that sees him keeping it real with his special someone:

“Many I have felt before, but I’ma save that girl, can’t wait ’til I’m off probation, we gon’ travel the world, pray to God he bless this love and he got all of our steps, if I ain’t never went through that phone, I’d probably still be with my ex, you know the ceiling best, don’t make me feel like a junkie, don’t make me feel basic, you worth way more than my money, know you’re not tryna use me and abuse me … everybody else want my all, but they just give me half…”

Directed by Terrius Mykel, the accompanying clip begins with what looks like an affair taking place between a sound guy and Kodak‘s love interest, before things switch to Kodak creating the song with his engineer/producer. Different scenarios are interspersed throughout — Kodak with that aforementioned women, a fight brewing in a room where Kodak is recording nearby, and more. The ending shows the disloyal woman then approaching a bewildered Kodak and his crew with another man, who is apparently looking to partner with Kodak for a large sum of money.

Press play and check out the video for yourself below.