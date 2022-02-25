Earlier today, fans were able to press play on Kodak Black‘s new album Back For Everything, which contains 19 songs and a single appearance from Lil Durk. Following the LP release comes a new visual for the standout track “On Everything,” a Snapz, PVLACE, and Dyryk-produced effort that sees Kodak mainly speaking to his current focus on the money:

“Hidin’ dope in my dreads, crackers in my left lane, but I’m stayin’ ahead, even in the next life, I’m takin’ this bread, I’ma be duckin’ the fed time, yeah, when everybody left me, I still had my dreads, I’d never cut ’em, but if I ever do, I’ma put ’em in the bed, she a thrill head and a pill head, Corona season, I finally could walk around with a mask, ain’t smokin’ no weed, ain’t drinkin’ no lean, I’m payin’ attention to the bag…”

The accompanying clip for “On Everything” is centered around a dappered up, all-white wearing Kodak delivering his bars from different locations, including a lavish residence and a private jet. Viewers can also see Kodak post-haircut, as a women looks to be cleaning his detached locks in the background.

In a recent virtual sit-down with REVOLT’s “The Breakfast Club,” Kodak opened up about his well-publicized Super Bowl shooting, as well as his lack of worry about the situation as a whole:

“It wasn’t nothing like…nobody after us, or we was after them … I’m the type of nigga, nobody gonna make me feel bad, man … I’m going to show you my scars, I’ma highlight them myself. So you won’t be like, ‘Oh ha ha, you got popped.’ I’m laughing at my damn self, I’ll be like, ‘Damn them niggas shot me real good.’”

Press play on both Kodak Black‘s “On Everything” video and the aforementioned “Breakfast Club” interview below.