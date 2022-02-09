After some teasing over the past few months, this week saw Kodak Black officially announce the forthcoming release of his fourth studio LP Back For Everything, which will consist of 19 tracks and previously released singles like “Love & War” and the wildly successful “Super Gremlin.” In addition, the Floridian talent unloaded a new song titled “Grinding All Season,” a Jahaan Sweet-produced effort that sees Kodak focused on getting to the money through hard work and dedication:

“Ain’t gon’ let it lock, I’m gon’ stretch it ’til it lock, nigga, play ’round on my top, you get checked in at the hospital, niggas give me advice, really want me on the block with ’em, rap money come too fast, ain’t gotta invest in no stocks, nigga, I get every drop, I get every drop, she been buyin’ the dope so I long I give her extra every rock, I get every drop, I get every drop…”

Shot by Cotto Over Did It and directed by Kodak Black himself, the accompanying video for “Grinding All Season” begins with a shot of what’s presumed to be a group of drug users on a porch, before switching to Kodak preparing to serve them. This is all interspersed with the “ZEZE” artist performing the melodic cut from different locations inside and around the house.

Upon its arrival, Back For Everything will follow 2020’s Bill Israel, a project that was released during Kodak‘s highly publicized incarceration. That release saw 11 tracks and collaborations alongside Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, CBE, Tory Lanez, and Jackboy. That’s not to say we haven’t heard from Kodak since — quite the opposite, especially after he found freedom by way of Trump’s pardon. In the past year alone, fans were able to enjoy the well-received projects Haitian Boy Kodak, Happy Birthday Kodak, and the Sniper Gang-backed compilation Nightmare Babies.

Press play on “Grinding All Season” below. Back For Everything makes landfall Feb. 25.