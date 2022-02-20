Kodak Black recently took to Instagram Live to discuss his experience getting shot during Super Bowl weekend in Los Angeles.

“Quarterbacks get sacked too,” Kodak says, holding onto a wad of cash in the IG Live video. “Listen bruh, nigga done popped me. Stop playing. This shit pussy. But at the end of the day, alright, niggas take they licks.”

At the end of the day, nigga aint hiding and shit,” Kodak adds. “This what it is. Screenshot it, be happy about it. Whatever, hooray. Celebrate this muthafucka, you heard me. ‘Bout time.”

Another man, sitting next to the “Super Gremlin” rapper in the video, also appears to have a leg injury. The unidentified friend of the rapper quite possibly could be one of the other three victims who were shot last weekend at the Justin Bieber after-party.

“I ain’t hiding and shit, this what it is,” Kodak says, panning the camera to show his leg and his pal. “I done stood up in shootouts. I done stood up in multiple shootouts and aint never get scratched. Just got a little scratch.”

As REVOLT reported, four people were shot Saturday (Feb. 12) morning on the 400 block of La Cienega Blvd. — in front of The Nice Guy — around 2:45 a.m. PST.

According to the LAPD, the Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported two victims to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Later, officers discovered there were two additional victims who self-transported to local hospitals, bringing the total shot to four.

The gunshots were fired, police believe, after an altercation that broke out near several rappers including Yak, Lil Baby and Gunna. The artists were at The Nice Guy for a Justin Bieber after-party related to Super Bowl weekend.

The LAPD tells REVOLT no suspects have been specifically identified or arrested yet.

Check out a clip of Kodak below: