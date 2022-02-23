Kodak Black discussed several topics during his recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” one of them being his relationship with Drake. During his interview, the Florida native revealed Drizzy recently gifted him $300,000 in Bitcoin “for no reason.”

“Drake and I do a lot behind the scenes talking and shit,” Yak explained. “I ain’t tell nobody this, but the other week that n***a sent me a quarter-million dollars for no reason. Me and my brother Lance, we in the car and this n***a text me like, ‘You got Bitcoin?’ I was like, ‘Nah.’ He was like, ‘Set up a Bitcoin wallet.’”

“… He was like, ‘Yeah man, make sure the email right and the numbers so when I send it.’ I’m like, ‘Send it?! Nah, hold on, boy, what you got going? What you bout to do?’” he continued. “That fuck n***a sent me 6.6 coins and at the time, that shit was like $32,000 a coin.”

“… And then over time, those coins got up to like 40 bands a coin,” he added. “So, then that shit came in and it’s really like $300,000 in my Bitcoin wallet right now.”

Show co-host Charlamagne Tha God suggested there might be a reason behind the generous gift, such as Drake attempting to lure Kodak over to his OVO brand.

Kodak neither denied nor confirmed a potential partnership, but did hint at an upcoming collaboration between the two rap stars.

“That’s crazy! Charlamagne, you smart for real,” he said. “You got a gift from God, man. Yeah, we been on some shit, we be hollering.”

This Friday (Feb. 25), Kodak will release his fourth studio album, Back For Everything. The 24-year-old hasn’t shared an official tracklist for the offering yet, but it’s expected to include his Billboard Hot 100 hit, “Super Gremlin.”