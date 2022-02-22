This Friday (Feb. 25), Kodak Black will unveil his new album Back For Everything, which will contained 19 cuts and the previously released singles “Grinding All Season,” “Love & War,” and the wildly popular “Super Gremlin.” Today, the Floridian star adds to that with “I Wish,” a track that sees him in the midst of self-reflection over what sounds like a sample of Ray J’s 2005 hit “One Wish“:

“I wish I could stop thuggin’ for real, leave the streets without me bein’ killed, for so long, I been goin’ on drills, drinkin’ that lean, pour it straight out the seal, I don’t care, it’s wherever we see him, pussy boy better hide in the crib, I don’t care if he out with his kid, ’cause he ain’t ‘posed to be outside, period, I wish I could stop blowin’ my banger, I wish I could catch hold of my anger, with the gang and we high, lit, dangerous, screamin’, “Let’s get it” and twistin’ our fingers…”

Shot by Cameraman Chris, the accompanying clip for “I Wish” sees Kodak with his crew outside with two-by-fours. Elsewhere, the Sniper Gang frontman shows off jewelry and high-end vehicles, posts up in front of a private jet, and more.

Simply put, it’s been an eventful 2022 for Kodak Black, beginning with the birth of his daughter Queen Yuri Kapri a year from when he was released from prison following a pardon from then-president Donald Trump. Then, during Super Bowl weekend, the “ZEZE” rapper and a few others were shot in Los Angeles. Kodak opened up about the shooting during a recent IG live session:

“Quarterbacks get sacked too. … Listen bruh, nigga done popped me. Stop playing. This shit pussy. But at the end of the day, alright, niggas take they licks.”

Press play on “I Wish” below.