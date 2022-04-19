Back in February, Kodak Black unveiled his latest album Back For Everything, which contained 19 songs — including the runaway hit “Super Gremlin” — and a single feature from Lil Durk on the standout “Take You Back.” The project proved to be successful from a commercial standpoint, peaking at the number two position on the Billboard 200 thanks to 60,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Today, Kodak decided to drop off another visual from said release for “Purple Stamp,” which, as the title hints at, sees the Floridian star flipping the color into rhymes about past struggles and current successes:

“R.I.P. Prince, I’m with purple like LJ, fuck what you heard, I don’t care ’bout no here say, she comin’ like ándale, I want all my money, no under pay, I still got a purple stamp, I ain’t goin’ commercial yet, I still got a purple stamp, I ain’t goin’ commercial yet, bought my brother a purple Lex’, but he still got a white one too, ain’t no pump fakin’, I’ma shoot, gettin’ back when I was in school, they say them lil’ niggas be on the news, we gon’ send a bitch on the news, got a purple stamp on the door, purple stamp on the envelope…”

Courtesy of WavyLord and Kodak himself, the accompanying clip is filled with the color purple, from Kodak‘s outfits (which includes a Baltimore Ravens jersey) to the various sets that he performs in. Even Kodak’s mother, Marcelene Octave, makes an appearance in the short video.

In addition to the aforementioned “Super Gremlin,” “Purple Stamp” also follows previously released videos for “Grinding All Season,” “I Wish,” “On Everything,” “Midas Touch,” “Vulnerable (Free Cool),” and “Love Isn’t Enough.” In addition to his own work, this year has also seen him providing assistance for the likes of Gunna, Yo Gotti, Yungeen Ace, and Latto.

Press play on “Purple Stamp” below.