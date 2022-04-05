Last November, French Montana dropped off his latest body of work They Got Amnesia, a 22-track offering with a wealth of features from John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Saweetie, and many more. This week, the Bronx-born emcee drops off a new visual from said project for “Push Start,” which boasts appearances from his featured artists 42 Dugg and Coi Leray as they fuse their flows over production from Cardiak, Dez Wright, and Hitmaka:

Push start whip, no switch on it (No switch on it) rolex so so big, no tick on it (Ain’t no tick on it), yeah/ Two bad bitches, might trick on it (Might trick on it) she gon’ do a handstand, then split on it (Ayy, ayy, yeah, glide) / Kiss on it (Kiss), lick on it (Lick)

Touch on it, fuck on it, spit on it, suck on it (Ayy, bitch, you don’t know about that)/ Word to Trina, I’ma trick on it (Woo)/ We ain’t throwin’ ones, throwin’ bricks on it (Yeah, yeah) watchin’ all the drip ’til she slip on it Push Start

The accompanying clip for “Push Start” comes courtesy of Rook and opens up with scenes of French Montana taking over a train car. Shortly after, he is joined by his co-stars Coi Leray and 42 Dugg in the parking lot where they party the night away.

In addition to They Got Amnesia was a short film that mainly documented French‘s well-known hospitalization a couple of years ago. Upon its release, the project arrived with a slew of visuals like “How You King?,” “Didn’t Get Far,” and plenty others that wove together to create the storyline.

Be sure to press play on French Montana’s brand new music video for “Push Start” featuring Coi Leray and 42 Dugg down below.