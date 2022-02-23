By Jon Powell
  /  02.23.2022

Last November, French Montana dropped off his latest body of work They Got Amnesia, a 22-track offering with a wealth of features from John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Saweetie, and many more. This week, the Bad Boy emcee drops off a new visual from said project for “Fraud,” which sees him harmonizing about his rockstar lifestyle and more over production from Tay Keith, Paul Cabbin, Grayson Beats, Young T, and Hitmaka:

“I ain’t never fall in love with a beggin’-ass broad, I’m a trapper, not a scammer, ain’t shit by me, fraud, you heard? Wait, what? And I put that on God, pull up, too, doo-doo, doo-doo, shit’ll shoot up your yard, yeah, thug nigga, she just wanna fuck for a Patek, ridin’ through the city with your bitch causin’ havoc, dope boy shit, send a brick to an addict, give her dope dick, she say she love when I’m nasty…”

The accompanying clip for “Fraud” comes courtesy of Zay Jones and The Shooters and takes us through an excursion in Dubai. Viewers can watch French and his crew out in the desert, riding around in a convoy of high-end cars, at the club with the likes of Rick Ross and Antonio Brown, and in a hotel room with a bevy of beauties.

Lately, French Montana‘s focus has remained on increasing his finances — beginning with a shared text from Kanye West promising to assist the Coke Boys head honcho with crossing the ten-figure mark:

He was also recently hanging out with Ye’s billionaire crony Elon Musk during last night’s Donda 2 event in Miami. During the meet-up, the Tesla owner had some advice for the artist in regards to the landscape of digital currency:

Press play on French Montana‘s “Fraud” video below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
French Montana
Music Videos

