After officially joining Kanye West’s Donda Sports last week, Antonio Brown says he’s now president of the organization. On Monday (Feb. 7), the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer announced the news on Instagram while revealing that he purchased an owner’s suite and VIP seats for his team for Super Bowl LVI.

“WE THE OWNERS NOW!” he wrote. “Donda is about ownership, empowerment and discovering the next superheroes. This is for the people who counted us out, for everyone who said we can’t— we say WE WILL.”

“As president, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this year’s SUPERBOWL LVI,” Brown continued. “This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!”

Brown also posted the company’s Super Bowl invoice, which shows he spent $2 million dollars on the owner’s suite, which holds 18 people, as well as six front row lower VIP seats.

Brown suggested that the luxury seats will be occupied by kids and their families so Donda Sports can give them the “Donda Experience.”

“We will be hosting community events this weekend and inviting kids with their families to the game,” he wrote. “Let’s give people the Donda Experience… It’s A Family Affair.”

As reported by REVOLT, Brown was seen spending time with Kanye shortly after he was released from the Buccaneers last month. Donda Sports announced that Brown was officially joining the organization last Wednesday (Feb. 2).

“We’re just excited about the Donda Sports brand and making this thing a competitive sports brand to the athletes,” Brown previously told Complex about his partnership with Ye.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes, so with a guy like Kanye West… being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general… I’m just grateful for the opportunity here soon, to share what we’ve got with the world,” he explained. “And you guys are hearing it first, we got some exciting things to look forward to this year.”

See Brown’s post below.