Today (April 22), DreamDoll unveils her latest single “Ice Cream Dream,” a collaboration alongside French Montana that sees production from Tarik Azzouz, STREETRUNNER, and Uneek and borrows from Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Cappadonna’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx classic “Ice Cream.” Originally, RZA’s meshing of Earl Klugh’s “A Time for Love” and Rufus Thomas’s “The Breakdown (Part II)” saw the Wu generals keeping it player with all of their female listeners — this go ’round, DreamDoll cleverly flips different ice cream flavors to speak on her preferred type of men:

“Love me a choco’ nigga, I go crazy, that deep brown skin lookin’ like DaBaby, that type of nigga make me want to have a baby, maybe I’ll settle down ‘fore I get to 80, maybe not, you know vanilla always hit the spot, keep it a G, it ain’t easy tryna get me hot, red bundles like a cherry sittin’ on the top, I’m in the Bay lookin’ like bae, fuck you thought?”

In related news, it’s also been announced that DreamDoll will be providing support for Fivio Foreign‘s headlining tour. That kicks off next month in Salt Lake City, and will continue throughout the United States before ending with different California dates in June.

You can check out DreamDoll‘s “Ice Cream Dream,” as well as the full schedule for the aforementioned tour, below.

“The Fivio Foreign Tour” dates:

May 6: Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex (The Grand)

May 8: Denver, CO – Cervantes

May 10: Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall

May 11: Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

May 13: Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater

May 14: Boston, MA – Big Night Live

May 17: Philadelphia, PA – TLA

May 18: Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

May 20: Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

May 22: New York, NY – Irving Plaza

May 23: New York, NY – Irving Plaza

May 25: Atlanta, GA – Believe Music Hall

May 27: Houston, TX – House of Blues

May 29: Dallas, TX – House of Blues

June 1: Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

June 3: San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

June 4: San Diego, CA – House of Blues

June 6: Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory