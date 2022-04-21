Fivio Foreign brightened the day of a group of boys when he individually blessed them with some money. In a clip shared to his Instagram account, the rapper was recently spotted as he handed out an undisclosed dollar bill to each kid in the group.

After the donation, he posed to take a picture with the young guys before walking over to his car. It was then that he noticed his friend had been filming the whole time. “That’s how the king moves?” the cameraman asked, prompting Fivio to boast about his generosity. “That’s how the king move, take care of the kingdom,” the “Big Drip” rapper replied. “Ya’ll niggas gonna have to figure some shit out. Figure some shit out fast.”

According to Fivio, his giving gesture was a spur-of-the-moment act done out of the kindness of his own heart. “This wasn’t even plan[n]ed, I walked out the radio station & they was rite there.. &I don’t even like post’n shit like this cuz I did this out my heart fr my nigga just happen to catch it on Cam,” he penned in his caption. “S/O 2 all the Non-Profits that’s taken care of the kids.”

Fivio has been on a high since releasing his debut album B.I.B.L.E. earlier this month. The project has already found its place on the Billboard 200 Chart with star-studded features from the likes of A$AP Rocky, Chlöe, Coi Leray, DJ Khaled, Queen Najia and Nicki Minaj, who makes an appearance on his single, “We Go Up.”

The visual for the song dropped on Tuesday (April 19) and is being heavily promoted by the Queens native. In fact, she’s threatened to delay her own project in the event that views for the video are low.

“If y’all don’t do what needs to be done with the #WeGoUpVideo I will significantly and I DO mean significantly…delay the…the…the…oh what’s the word… oh! the album,” she previously tweeted. “That’s right. *sighs* the album *devil wears Prada Meryl Streep voice*.”

See Fivio’s post below.