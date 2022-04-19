It’s a New York link-up in Nicki Minaj’s brand new single “We Go Up” featuring Fivio Foreign. The brand new drop arrived last month packaged with an extended version and instrumental, and also follows Nicki Minaj‘s recent two-pack release “Do We Have A Problem?” and “BUSSIN.”

As expected, the single took social media by a storm, so it was only right for the duo to quickly turnaround and drop the official visual for it today (April 19). The new Drevinci-directed clip sees Nicki and Fivio taking over their home stomping grounds of New York City as Nicki sets the tone as she rides over the drill-heavy beat, which is the comfort zone for her co-star:

Ayo, this week, ‘Rari (‘Rari) next week, Lambo (Lambo)/ Bitch, I’m fly (Fly) I don’t land though (Land though)/ This they funeral, start the service say my name, make ’em nervous/ Uh, you bitches is salty, I give them pressure (I give them pressure) /Uh, you bitches is salty, pass me the pepper (Pass me the pepper)

Uh, you bitches be jacking mе like the Ripper (Likе the Ripper)/ Uh, I am a hustler, I can sell water to flipper uh, I know they teabagging, bitches is testy/ Get you a vacuum, bitches is messy/ Let’s see after all of that surgery, you are still ugly

This month, Fivio Foreign unveiled his B.I.B.L.E. album. The new project features assists from Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Lil Yachty, A$AP Rocky, and many more. Prior to its release, the Brooklyn spitter shared major singles like “Magic City” featuring Quavo and “City of Gods” featuring Kanye West and Alicia Keys, which sees production from West alongside The Chainsmokers, Dem Jointz, Ojivolta, Lil Mav, Tweek Tune, Hemz, and AyoAA.

Be sure to press play on the brand new music video for Nicki Minaj’s “We Go Up” featuring Fivio Foreign down below.