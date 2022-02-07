Last year, rising Westcoast R&B artist Kendy X revealed her debut single “For Me.” To keep the momentum rolling, she tapped in with two fellow currently hot artists Dreamdoll and Kalan.Fr.Fr. to assist her with the official remix. On the new revamped version, Dreamdoll adds her own bars to the beat courtesy of Ayo & Keyz and AVB:

Who been that bitch? (Me) Who been that lit? (Me) Who been out getting these bands up? (Me)/ Hands down, they say Dream is the hottest now ’cause I got all they hands up, fuck a date, gotta fly me out/ Time is money, gotta buy me out (Uh-huh), told ’em how I like bad bitches, now these bad bitches wanna try me out

Hold on, chocolate n***a with a beard for me (Mm) they ain’t prepared for me (Nope)/ Let him hit, he pull up to my bookings like, “Why is you being weird to me?”/ Claim a n***a like MSG

Kendy X also made sure she took some time to share her thoughts about the track. “For Me is the most important song on the EP, because it shows the transformation into a bad bitch,” she says. She also acknowledged how much this collaboration meant to her because she is a big fan of both artists. On ‘For Me,’ I’m saying, this is for me. I can get shit on my own. I can do whatever I want to do. It’s meant to empower women. I’ve been listening to Kalan.FrFr since high school, so it was a dream to do a song with him. DreamDoll is such a powerful woman who demands respect. She embodies the spirit of the song.”

Be sure to press play on KendyX’s brand new “For Me (Remix)” featuring DreamDoll and Kalan.Fr.Fr. down below.