DaBaby won’t be facing charges thanks to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for a gun related incident in January 2021, TMZ reports. Born Jonathan Kirk, the 29-year-old lyricist was arrested in Beverly Hills for allegedly carrying loaded and concealed handgun in upscale retail store, Gucci, located on Rodeo Drive. He was taken into custody and later released on $35,000 bond.

The L.A. District Attorney’s Office decision to drop the charge rested on the shoulders that there was a lack of evidence connecting him to the gun. After local authorities were alerted and arrived, they initially were unable to find the weapon. However, the gun eventually was discovered inside the vehicle of someone included in DaBaby’s entourage.

DaBaby won’t be facing charges for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm in Beverly Hills back in January. https://t.co/N0i4YXKf9f — TMZ (@TMZ) March 7, 2022

Drew Findling, DaBaby’s attorney, relished in the District Attorney’s decision to not press charges against the Grammy-nominated rapper. “We’ve been 100% confident in Mr. Kirk’s innocence since the day of this incident and are appreciative that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has made a similar determination,” Findling said in a statement.

On Monday, the “Rockstar” lyricist took to Instagram addressing his case and its dismissal via Instagram Story. “Told y’all that wasn’t my fye,” DaBaby wrote. “Now say sorry & give me & Roddy that Grammy we was supposed to win.”

@DaBabyDaBaby looks for apology following gun case dismissal pic.twitter.com/isXzEwSUNx — Oxygen or WiFi? (@LordTreeSap) March 7, 2022