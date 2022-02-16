Last year, rising Westcoast R&B artist Kendy X revealed her debut single “For Me.” She later on tapped in with two fellow currently hot artists Dreamdoll and Kalan.Fr.Fr. to assist her with the official remix to keep the momentum going. Today (Feb. 16), the three linked up to share the official accompanying visual for the track, which sees some dope scenes of them each in their own monochrome back drops and ensembles. On the track, Kendy X sets the tone for her guests as she slides over a beat courtesy of Ayo & Keyz and AVB:

It’s that drip for me (Hol’ up, wait) it’s that I’m that bitch for me (I’m that bitch) it’s that check on me/ So when you speak my name, put some respect on me ’cause I ain’t never been the type/ Fallin’ for them dollar signs, you gon’ have to show me more/ This ain’t love you can buy, I can get it on my own

Kendy X also made sure she took some time to share her thoughts about the track. “For Me is the most important song on the EP, because it shows the transformation into a bad bitch,” she says. She also acknowledged how much this collaboration meant to her because she is a big fan of both artists. On ‘For Me,’ I’m saying, this is for me. I can get shit on my own. I can do whatever I want to do. It’s meant to empower women. I’ve been listening to Kalan.FrFr since high school, so it was a dream to do a song with him. DreamDoll is such a powerful woman who demands respect. She embodies the spirit of the song.”

Be sure to press play on Kendy X’s brand new music video for her “For Me (Remix)” featuring DreamDoll and Kalan.Fr.Fr. down below.