Kendrick Lamar will be taking his talents to the UK for the annual Glastonbury Festival. The rapper will headline the shows alongside Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Diana Ross. Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, TLC, Koffee and Tems are also featured on the lineup for the four-day event.

With the new gig, Lamar will finally get a chance to perform for Glastonbury attendees. He secured a headlining spot in the 2020 festival, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the show’s cancellation. He will be the fourth rapper after JAY-Z, Kanye West and Stormzy to headline the event.

Lamar is set to close out the festival, which takes place on July 22-26. His performance will directly follow his headlining gig at Rolling Loud Miami. It will also mark his second time in Europe this summer as he’s scheduled to take the stage at the Milano Summer Festival in Italy the month prior.

The Compton rapper has had fans excited since he returned to the stage at the Day N’ Fight Festival last year. Then, there was his impressive performance on one of the biggest platforms he could have: the NFL Super Bowl. With three shows scheduled for the summer, it may possibly be a rollout for his forthcoming album, which will also be his last on Top Dawg Entertainment.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he wrote amid the surprise announcement. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

