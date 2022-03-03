Megan Thee Stallion may be thriving in her career, but she wouldn’t be where she is without her predecessors. While speaking to CR Fashion Book about the state of women in rap, she took time to pay homage to those who broke ground for her and other femcees in the industry.

“Women are killing the rap game, so there’s no debate about our staying power. There’s still work to be done in terms of equality in hip hop, but it’s come a long way and we have to thank the queens that paved the way for my generation,” she said. “There is no Megan Thee Stallion without Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Trina, Gangsta Boo, Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Eve and so many others.”

As for her particular sound and the impetus behind her decision to become a rapper, the Feva star credited some of the emcees from her hometown of Houston, Texas.

“I grew up listening to a lot of Pimp C and Bun B, so they were a huge reason why I fell in love with hip hop and pursued a career in music. I loved how they put on for the South and I’m just as committed to representing my city,” she explained. “Honestly, I feel like Houston doesn’t receive enough credit for its contributions to the hip hop industry, and our legends deserve more love and appreciation.”

After laying low for a short period, Meg reemerged to promote her Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Super Bowl commercial. The announcements of projects have been flowing since. The rapper debuted her Snapchat pet series “Off the Leash” and revealed that she will be acting in the musical comedy “Fucking Identical Twins.” She is also working on her new album, which will show fans a different side of her.

“This album has been the most emotional to make,” said Megan. “I’m finally opening up about things I’ve never publicly spoken about. I’m nervous and excited for my fans to hear this side of my personality.”