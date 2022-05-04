Next week, we will finally get to hear Kendrick Lamar‘s long-awaited fifth studio LP Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which was announced last month through a press release on the rapper’s cryptic website. Yesterday (May 3), another entry on oklama.com appeared that shows someone (presumably, Kendrick himself) holding a book with the album’s title and two CD’s — this image immediately sparked speculation that Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers would be delivered to the masses in a double album format, a first for the Compton star.

It was back in August when the aforementioned website first appeared for the public to see, along with an initial message from Lamar that revealed Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers to be his last under Top Dawg Entertainment, his label home since 2005:

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

It’s been five years since Lamar dropped his last body of work DAMN., a critically acclaimed effort that contained 14 songs and additional contributions from the likes of Rihanna, Zacari, U2, KAYTRANADA, Anna Wise, and DJ Capri, the last of whom made multiple appearances on the conceptual release. That album became Kendrick‘s third consecutive number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 603,000 first-week album equivalent units. DAMN. has also scored a triple Platinum certification in the United States, along with a wealth of Gold and Platinum plaques in several countries across the globe.

Take a look at Kendrick Lamar‘s most recent photo update below: