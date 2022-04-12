By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2022

It’s been about a year since IDK liberated his sophomore LP USEE4YOURSELF, a critically acclaimed effort that came with 17 songs and additional features from Young Thug, Offset, Westside Gunn, Jay Electronica, the late MF DOOM, SiR, T-Pain, Swae Lee, Rico Nasty, and more. Aside from a freestyle over Drake’s “Champagne Poetry,” it appears as if the Maryland emcee had been enjoying life away from the studio since that album’s release.

Fast-forward to February, and it looks like IDK is once again on a campaign run towards a new body of work, which (judging from his social media) will be titled Simple. To properly kick things off, this past weekend saw him liberating a dope new single titled “Taco,” a collaboration alongside KAYTRANADA that sees IDK delivering some of his most aggressive bars to date:

“Y’all niggas is pussy, ain’t no debatin’ it, ain’t no complainin’ or fakin’ it, I’m a dick and you takin’ it, pussy nigga, I’m on one, don’t make me spin on all you niggas and bomb one, embalming fluid through my music, is you stupid? Don’t make ’em have to call the coroner to come use it, I got a lotta power and I love to abuse it, you lyin’ through your teeth like your words a toothpick…”

Directed by Anthony Sylvester and IDK himself, the accompanying clip for “Taco” sees the rapper in different D.C. hoods, mobbing with a group of fellow natives in different locations throughout. The end of the video brings the song’s title full circle with a slang definition courtesy of someone going by SimpleCity58:

“A casing — composed of a metal material — that contains explosive materials, primers, and bullets; a common form of ammunition used as a defensive weapon.”

Press play on IDK‘s “Taco” visual below. Hopefully, we’ll hear more about a new full-length release sooner than later.

