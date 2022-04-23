Last night, Grammy Award-winner Baby Keem returned to Coachella for weekend two, following his first-ever set at the festival last weekend. During his performance, he surprised the audience by bringing out Kendrick Lamar to perform “Family Ties” and “Vent,” both of which appeared on Keem’s 2021 debut album The Melodic Blue.

Speculations of this appearance began when Kendrick Lamar’s company pgLang posted several photos of Baby Keem, Lamar and Tanna Leone on Instagram about 30 minutes before Baby Keem’s performance with the caption “ppLang coachella.” This convinced fans that the “HUMBLE.” rapper must be joining him on stage.

Lamar made his entrance a little over 30 minutes into his set, surrounded by screen projections of fire and water. Baby Keem introduced the rapper by saying, “oh sh-t!” and the crowd went wild as soon as they realized who was on stage. Both rappers wore all black and Lamar finished his look with silver boots and a bucket hat.

Prior to this surprise, Lamar recently announced the release date and title for his highly anticipated fifth studio album. He posted on his website on Monday (April 18) that he would be dropping his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on May 13. It’s self-described as his “final TDE album” and is the follow-up to his 2017 studio album DAMN., which featured the songs “DNA.,” “LOYALTY” featuring Rihanna, and “PRIDE.”

Baby Keem was one of the up-and-coming hip-hop performers at this year’s Coachella festival. The crowd was packed for two shows in advance by fans wanting to catch his performance. His “Family Ties” collaboration with Lamar went on to win the Best Rap Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards. This win is the rapper’s first ever Grammy of his career.

Baby Keem played in the festival’s Sahara tent. However, the Sahara tent set wasn’t actually shown on the official Coachella livestream as Harry Styles’ main stage performance was instead. The fact that Baby Keem’s set was cut off right before Lamer joined him on stage made fans watching at home angry. Thankfully videos of the set are flooding Twitter.

