Great news for Kendrick Lamar fans: his fifth studio album is less than a month away! The rapper revealed the news on Monday (April 18) via his Oklama website.

The LP is titled Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and has a scheduled release date of May 13. The site, whose link Lamar shared on Twitter, will serve as the only source for updates on the album.

The announcement of Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming album comes days after the fifth anniversary of his 2017 effort DAMN. and eight months after he shared that it would be the last project he releases under Top Dawg Entertainment — a label which he’s honored to have worked with for the last few years.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he announced via his Oklama site back in August. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

“There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown,” the “Money Trees” rapper continued. “Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

Lamar’s new album will be coming in time for his headlining performances later this year. The Compton native, who graced the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in February, is tapped as the headliner for the Glastonbury Festival in England, which is set to take place from June 22 to June 26. He is also headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022 alongside Kanye West and Future in July and will be taking the stage at Milano Summer Festival in Milan, Italy.

See Kendrick Lamar’s official album announcement below.