The nominations are in. Today (July 26), MTV released the nominees for the 2022 Video Music Awards. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow are in the lead with a three-way tie. They all have a whopping seven nominations each. Let’s get into what other chart-topping artists who are nominated this year.

“Boss Bitch” rapper Doja Cat comes closely behind with six nominations, making her the top female rap contender for this year’s awards show. Drake and The Weeknd follow with five nods a piece. Other artists who received multiple nominations are Dua Lipa, Billie Ellish, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran. Last month, the Grammys announced changes for 2023, including awards such as Songwriter of the Year. The MTV VMAs have made some changes as well. The Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Alternative and Best Collaboration categories have upped their numbers to seven nominees.

Lil Nas X and Harlow’s “Industry Baby” collab has landed the pair in six of the show’s categories, including Video of the Year. Lil Nas X took home that award at last year’s ceremony with “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” Winning again this year would make him the first to have consecutive wins in this category. Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug is also up for that award. Doja’s hit “Woman” appears in the category as well. Drake, Lil Nas X and Harlow are also in the running for Artist of the Year, along with Lizzo.

Latto and Baby Keem are both up for Best New Artist. This is Keem’s first time being nominated for the MTV VMAs. While voting is now open for all categories, voting for the Best New Artist category will go on until the show’s live broadcast. It all goes down Aug. 28, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The ceremony will happen at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. To vote for your favorite artist and get a full list of categories and nominees, check out https://www.mtv.com/vma.