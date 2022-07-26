While Kendrick Lamar continues to embark on his “Big Steppers Tour,” his music is touching the lives of fans across the world.

In one particular instance, Lamar’s music brought a security guard to tears during a performance of his song, “Love,” from his critically acclaimed DAMN album.

The now-viral video shows a venue security guard as he stood on the side of the stage with tears in his eyes as he mouthed along the words to “Love” with Lamar.

When asked about the clip while backstage at Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday night (July 24), Lamar says at the end of the day, “it’s really just about the feeling.”

“It’s really about the feeling of it at the end of the day,” Lamar told Jazzy’s World TV. “Past all the politics, past all the numbers. It’s what music makes you feel, how it makes you feel. So to see that… And shoutout to him by the way because I seen him, bro. I was like, man, I wonder what he going through? But at the end of the day that’s how you want everybody to perceive your music.”

The “Big Steppers Tour” officially kicked off last week in Oklahoma City, and celebrates his recent Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album, as well as classics from the aforementioned DAMN, along with renowned projects like good kid, m.A.A.d city and To Pimp A Butterfly.

During his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami, Lamar brought Kodak Black out to perform their “Silent Hill” track from the new album. Now, the tour continues with stops ahead in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday (July 27) and Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday (July 30).

This is Kendrick Lamar’s first time back on the road since his 2018 “The DAMN Tour.” It will conclude in his home state of California on Sept. 15.