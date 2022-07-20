Beyoncé shared the tracklist for her upcoming highly-anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance. The 16-song project features standout titles like “I’m That Girl,” “Plastic on the Sofa,” “Thique,” “America Has a Problem,” and of course, the lead single, “Break My Soul.”

The singer confirmed she was working on her next offering last year and announced the project in mid-June. Shortly after her announcement, Bey unveiled the release date and majestic Carlijn Jacobs-shot cover art, which shows the Houston native sitting atop a glass horse.

She spoke about being intentional with her future music. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” she wrote in the caption on social media. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance marks the Destiny’s Child alum’ first solo project since the critically-acclaimed 2016 album, Lemonade. Since then, she released a collaborative project, Everything is Love, with her husband, JAY-Z; her Coachella performance was delivered as the Netflix special and live album, Homecoming; and The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.

The Sun reports that Beyoncé vetted her upcoming collaborators for #MeToo allegations. The source said, “She’s rubbed some people up the wrong way but she doesn’t care. She won’t go anywhere near you if you’ve been accused of going after one of her peers. Beyonce is a leader in her business and wants to set an example that any abuse shouldn’t be normalized.” Renaissance is slated to release on July 29th.