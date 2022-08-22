This Friday (Aug. 26), DJ Khaled will unveil his newest album, God Did. So far from the project, fans have received his “Staying Alive” single featuring hip hop superstars Drake and Lil Baby. Today (Aug. 22), the acclaimed producer revealed the official cover art for God Did, which consists of a close-up of Khaled’s face as he sheds a single tear.

“The tear represents tears of joy from God’s blessings,” Khaled wrote on Instagram. “GOD, I LOVE U SO MUCH! I’m grateful for anything and EVERYTHING. Thank you God for blessing my family, my friends, and my fans. When nobody believed, YOU DID! I praise you daily. We’re here to do GOD’S WORK!”

DJ Khaled’s last full-length project was 2021’s KHALED KHALED, a 14-track body of work that saw appearances from Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Cardi B, H.E.R., Migos, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Nas, JAY-Z, Diddy, and more. The album went on to become a commercial succcess, grabbing the top spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 93,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

In related news, Khaled was featured on the most recent episode of REVOLT’s “Drink Champs.” During the conversation, he hilariously recalled the time he attempted to climb Bryson Tiller’s gate in front of his house in order to get a verse for 2017’s “Wild Thoughts.”

“He has a gate. I’m flashing my lights, honking my horns, sending texts. Nobody’s replying,” Khaled said. “You think I’m playing with this s**t? One thing about me, anybody know me. I don’t play no games. Eventually, shout out to Rich the Barber, he comes outside, Bryson comes out, they open the gate — I was already climbing the gate. You think I’m playing? Ask them. Call them. Get their version, it might be more intense.”

You can view the official cover art for DJ Khaled’s forthcoming God Did album down below.