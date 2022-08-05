This month, DJ Khaled will unveil his thirteenth studio LP GOD DID. To get the masses ready, today (Aug. 5) sees the music tastemaker liberating the new single “Staying Alive,” which features assistance from hip hop heavyweights Drake and Lil Baby. The collaboration also comes with a cinematic visual that shows the artists performing while surrounded by a fleet of ambulances.

Upon its eventual arrival, GOD DID will follow last year’s KHALED KHALED, a 14-track body of work that boasted a wealth of contributions from Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Cardi B, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, JAY-Z, Justin Bieber, and more. Given that both Drake and Lil Baby appeared on KHALED KHALED (“Every Chance I Get,” “Popstar,” and “Greece”), it’s a safe bet to expect many of the other big names on GOD DID as well.

During a past sit-down on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” Khaled opened up about his relationship with Drake:

“When you work with Drake — anybody that works with Drake — nine [times] out of ten, Drake is going to say, ‘Here’s the record.’ And let me tell you, when you work with Drake, that’s what you want. Listen, I am not only a DJ, a producer. I am an A&R. I am a music exec. A real music man never ever denies f**king hits. You don’t ever do that.”

It was during the same interview when he also revealed a couple of artists that he has yet to work with musically:

“I’ve never worked with Andre 3000. I’m his friend, we’ve talked several times. He cleared my sample for my last album. I wanna work with Andre … I wanna do something with Dr. Dre, I always told Dre.”

Press play on DJ Khaled, Drake, and Lil Baby‘s “Staying Alive” video below. GOD DID makes landfall Aug. 26.