It’s been a little more than a year since DJ Khaled released his last body of work KHALED KHALED, a 14-song offering with a wealth of contributions from Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Cardi B, H.E.R., Migos, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Nas, JAY-Z, Diddy, and more. The project marked Khaled‘s third appearance at the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to 93,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. KHALED KHALED has also since earned him a Platinum plaque.

Since then, Khaled has teased us with images alongside some of our favorite artists, seemingly confirming that a new album was on the way. Yesterday (July 6), the Miami-based star officially announced his thirteenth full-length effort God Did, complete with a cinematic trailer that boasts cameo appearances from many of his A-list friends. As of this article, no release date for God Did has been confirmed.

During a past visit to REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” Khaled spoke on his southern roots and what Miami means to him overall:

“I was born in New Orleans, but I was raised in Florida … While I was living in Florida, I went back to New Orleans again because my finances wasn’t right. I had to get back on my feet, and my mother and father lived in Florida at one time, but everything got taken away from them, basically. … So, when you see a lot of me and a lot of my talk, that’s just my experiences of real life.”

He also opened up about his We The Best imprint and future plans for the label:

“We’re gonna sign up some more artists … And there’s a lot of things I’m doing this year that I’m probably gonna announce in 2021 about just the brand, as far as the label side. We’re bringing some more people onboard. We ain’t got nobody international right now, but we’re looking for greatness.”

Check out DJ Khaled‘s big album announcement below.