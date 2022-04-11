Today is an exciting day for DJ Khaled as he officially reveals the first look of his forthcoming We The Best x Air Jordan 5 collaboration collection. Khaled posted a series of promotional clips to his Instagram to show off the hard work he has put into this collab for the last few months, debuting six colorways for fans to enjoy.

DJ Khaled also mentioned that friends and family products and a full apparel line are on the way. A release date has not been confirmed yet, but he does assure fans that everything will be making landfall at some point this year. Each sneaker from the We The Best collaboration boasts a pastel theme colorway.

This isn’t the first time Khaled has worked with Jordan brand. The Miami-based playmaker has has linked up with Jordan Brand to create exclusive Air Jordan 3 colorways years ago, but those were only given out to friends and family.

In other exciting news, congratulations are in order for super producer DJ Khaled as he has officially joined the long list of A-list stars whose names you can see while strolling through Hollywood Blvd. The hitmaker’s name has officially been added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame after a successful career filled with six albums and four singles topping the charts, and four Grammy nominations. Fellow stars and collaborators like Diddy, Jay-Z, Fat Joe, and more joined him for the ceremony earlier today.

His most recent album Khaled Khaled was released in April 2021 and features Cardi B, Drake, Lil Durk and Megan Thee Stallion, among others. In addition to Khaled’s lengthy music catalog, he has also been featured on the big screen in the 2020 film Bad Boys for Life and has a book, The Keys: A Memoir, which was released in 2016.

You can check out the official preview of the forthcoming DJ Khaled Jordan 5’s down below.