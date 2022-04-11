Back in January, Jim Jones teamed up with DJ Drama to deliver the well-received Gangsta Grillz mixtape We Set The Trends, which came with 25 tracks and additional features from Dave East, Icewear Vezzo, Fivio Foreign, Pressa, Rah Swish, Peezy, Doe Boy, Dave East, Giggs, Maino, and more. The immediate standout from the project was the title track, a collaboration alongside Migos which saw the North Atlanta trio catching vibes with Jones in NYC.

Over the past weekend, Jones decided to provide the world with a remix of “We Set The Trends,” which sees some additional help from DJ Khaled, Juelz Santana, and Lil Wayne, who — to the surprise of no one — delivers a show-stealing verse for the ages over Non Native, Bordeaux, Manso, Kajun Waters, and Deroux-produced effort:

“Bitch, I’m a trendsetter, bitch, I’m a dipsetter, I got the heat with me, I got a temp-setter, I got a sun-setter, yeah, that’s the Beretta, this shit a breeze to me, I watch the wind settle, I took a mood sеtter, then I felt too sеttled, I took a re-setter, now I feel too better, these niggas knew better, these niggas know better, after the fumes settle, after the smoke settle, I’m still a go-getter, cause I’m a goal-setter…”

At this point, it’s pretty well known that Jim Jones is the guy to go to for the latest “Drip Report,” as can be seen on REVOLT. A couple of weeks ago, the Harlem legend brought his weatherman skills to FOX 5, and there was little doubt that all who tuned in were entertained:

“We looking like we’re in our fifth or sixth winter, it’s pretty chilly … It’s supposed to be spring, spring is outta here. New York City, you’re in the dubs. You in the twenties, when you in the twenties you gotta drop down and get your eagle on. Baby girl cover that waist front up, because it might get a little bit chilly.”

Check out “We Set The Trends (Remix)” below.