Back in January, Jim Jones teamed up with DJ Drama for the 25-track mixtape Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends, which came with a slew of assists from Migos, Dave East, Icewear Vezzo, Fivio Foreign, Pressa, Fabolous, Maino, Doe Boy, Giggs, and many more. This week, Jones returned to keep the momentum going with his latest visual from the project. It’s an NYC link-up in his freshly released clip for “Fit Lit (Betty White),” with assists from Fabolous, Maino, and Dave East. In the song, East has the honor of grabbing the first name-dropping verse to set the tone for the rest of the crew:

I played the water like Navy Seals, Honda Accord drivin’, tryna see how this Mercedes feel/ M&Ms with no Shady deal (No) Monclers with millions, couple grand made in the same building (Same building)/ Sixth floor, auntie Barbara made greens every Thanksgiving (Uh)/

Sports, drugs, and entertainment, just like Cam used to talk, cameras flashin’/ Every movie you see me like Samuel Jackson (See me) sold the club Pelles, hit a lick, me and my man was matchin’ (Matchin’)/ Can’t imagine all the hours spеnt tryna do right, we seen it wrong (Wrong)/

The “Fit Lit” visual closely follows other videos like “Who Dat” featuring features Dyce Payso and Keen Streetz. We Set The Trends comes after last year’s The Fraud Department, another joint effort with Harry Fraud that saw Jones rapping alongside Belly, Trav, French Montana, Curren$y, Conway The Machine, Maino, and more. His last solo effort, the critically-acclaimed El Capo, made landfall back in 2019 — the following year saw Jones upgrade that album into a deluxe edition with 31 cuts for fans to enjoy.

Be sure to press play on Jim Jones’ brand new music video “Fit Lit” down below.