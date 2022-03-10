Back in January, Jim Jones teamed up with DJ Drama for the 25-track mixtape Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends, which comes with a slew of assists from Migos, Dave East, Icewear Vezzo, Fivio Foreign, Pressa, Fabolous, Maino, Doe Boy, Giggs, and many more. This week, Capo unveils a new visual for “Who Dat,” which features Dyce Payso and Keen Streetz and sees the artists giving some sound advice to those looking make cash the illegal way:

“You ain’t never been next to the plug, you gotta keep switchin’ your phone up, ’cause it’s infested wit’ bugs, and fuck a bank, ’cause most of your money is invested in drugs, and tomorrow’s not promised, I ain’t got a second for love, they say, time is money, I’m tryna get paid by the minute, It’s my shift in the spot, I hope they don’t raid while I’m in it, my man got caught in the wrong car, he got sprayed while he was in it, you gotta bag up everything, can’t leave the table ’til you’re finished…”

Courtesy of WillC and StreetHeat, the matching video for “Who Dat” sees Jim Jones and his collaborators in a trap house, delivering their bars and playing pool while the money gets made around them. They can also be spotted outside in the Bronx throughout the three and a half-minute clip.

We Set The Trends follows last year’s The Fraud Department, another joint effort with Harry Fraud that saw Jones rapping alongside Belly, Trav, French Montana, Curren$y, Conway The Machine, Maino, and more. His last solo effort, the critically-acclaimed El Capo, made landfall back in 2019 — the following year saw Jones upgrade that album into a deluxe edition with 31 cuts for fans to enjoy.

Press play on Jim Jones‘ “Who Dat” video below.