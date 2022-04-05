Super producer DJ Khaled will be joining the long list of A-list stars whose names you can see while strolling through Hollywood as the “No Brainer” hitmaker’s name will be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

DJ Khaled just got another reason to yell out, “We the best,” as it was just revealed that the star’s name will be ingrained into the streets of Hollywood Boulevard for centuries to come.

Yesterday (April 4) Khaled reposted an announcement from Variety stating, “Exclusive: @dikhaled will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 11.”

Khaled followed up with, “THEY AINT BELIEVE IN US , GOD DID! Grateful, Thankful KEEP GOING @wethebestmusic STILL,” as his caption.

In a statement from Variety, Khaled’s star will be added to the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard. The “We Takin’ Over” producer will share this area with the likes of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who just received their star last month.

This news comes after Khaled was nominated for a Grammy (April 3) for his work as a producer on H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind album which was up for Album of the Year.

Khaled receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a well-deserved honor as he’s worked with artists like Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Demi Lovato, Rihanna, Nas and countless others, which is a testament to his diversity.

After founding his record label, We the Best Music Group in 2008, Khaled has since put out 10 studio albums with them.

His latest album Khaled Khaled was released in April 2021 and features Cardi B, Drake, Lil Durk and Megan Thee Stallion, among others.

In addition to Khaled’s lengthy music catalog, he has also been featured on the big screen in the 2020 film Bad Boys for Life and has a book, The Keys: A Memoir, which was released in 2016.