Last week, Bankroll Freddie liberated his new album From Trap To Rap 2, the sequel to 2020’s From Trap to Rap. The Arkansas talent‘s new release contains 13 songs and additional features from Money Man, Young Dolph, Icewear Vezzo, and more.

From Trap To Rap 2 was quickly followed by a music video for “Patience,” which features fellow Quality Control star Lil Baby. Produced by Space The Wizard, “Patience” sees the two artists rapping about the benefits of determination and perseverance:

“Patience was the key, I stayed down ’til I got it, money, power and respect, could tell you all about it, man, I swear it ain’t come easy, that’s on God, I climbed some mountains, should’ve seen momma face, when I bought her that new Audi, 2020, motherfucker, I bought it with no mileage, I was born with the drip, so I never need no stylist, back to back Lambos, me and Baby we be wildin’, can’t wait to take my family on a trip, we be all on the island…”

The accompanying clip for “Patience” comes courtesy of DJ Bruce Bruce and matches the song’s subject matter with shots of Bankroll Freddie and Lil Baby continuing their grind. Viewers can catch the artists performing on stage, connecting with fans, and more — Young Dolph also makes a posthumous cameo appearance.

From Trap To Rap 2 follows last year’s Big Bank, a 14-track body of work with collaborations alongside EST Gee, 2 Chainz, Young Scooter, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, BIG30, and more. Outside of his own work, Bankroll Freddie has also contributed to songs like Lakeyah’s “Upset,” BigWalkDog’s “Trap Life,” and Erica Banks’ “NASTY.” Press play on Bankroll Freddie and Lil Baby’s “Patience” video and (if you missed it) a full stream of From Trap To Rap 2 below.