Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby has announced official plans to boost the economy in his hometown of Atlanta.

According to CBS46, both Lil Baby and renowned entrepreneur, Lemont Bradley plan to provide 100 jobs to people under the age of 21 throughout the city.

“We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults in the metro Atlanta area,” said both Lil Baby and Bradley, who have been friends for years. “With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income.”

While the move will help to lace the pockets of youth in the city, it is also an initiative to lower the city’s crime rate.

“We are so excited about this initiative,” the pair continued in a joint statement. “Of course, we are looking forward to helping boost the city’s economy but we are really focused on lowering the city’s crime rate.”

Currently Bradley owns several business across the local Atlanta-metro area including the celebrity-famed car wash and eatery Auto Spa Bistro. His other businesses include Eco Car Spa and Clutch Restaurant.

Most of the hiring will take place across Bradley’s business ventures. Clutch Restaurant just opened its doors in early July and is looking to hire bartenders, bar backs, waiters, line cooks, dishwashers, and promoters.

In addition to that, the serial entrepreneur wants to hire car washer, car tinters, and other positions for the car wash.

Together, Lil Baby and Bradley plan to open a lawn care business in fall 2022. The news comes on the heels of the kickoff of the “Yes Indeed” rapper’s tour alongside R&B superstar Chris Brown.

This is not the first time the 27-year-old emcee has given back to his community. Previously, he donated 200 bikes to neighborhood children.