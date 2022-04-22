Atlanta announces its first-ever “Summer of Peace Anti-Gun Violence” program and has tapped 21 Savage as a performer for the event.

In an effort to bring awareness to youth gun violence, especially known to rise during the summer months, the city will host a day of anti-violence programming. The event will be sponsored by the Fulton County Probate Court, the Fulton County Solicitor’s Office, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Other private businesses and organizations will also have a hand in bringing the initiative to life.

“We’re talking about local celebrities. We’re talking about performances. We want to reach the young people where they are and in their language,” said Kenya Johnson, Chief Judge of the Fulton County Probate Court.

Having an Atlanta-native like 21 Savage as a confirmed performer, is what the group hopes will make a difference among the youth.

“Being able to use local influencers who have the ear of the youth to further help with the message, we believe will change the tide in how youth feel, how our young people feel about violence,” Johnson continued. “If we can get anyone to put their gun down and resolve their disputes amicably, then we have proven our point and we’ve saved a life.”

Born in Newham, England, but raised on the Eastside of Atlanta, 21 Savage is no stranger to giving back to the city responsible for his growth and rise to fame. From donating school supplies to holding events centered around financial literacy, the “A Lot” lyricist continues to be a pillar of his community.

“I’m doing everything in my power to give back and calm the violence until I’m gone,” said 21 Savage via Twitter earlier this year.

The private event will take place on May 5th at Clark Atlanta University where around 500 teenagers who attend Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools will be in attendance.