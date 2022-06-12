Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones premiered his documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby at Tribeca Film Festival last night (June 11) in New York City’s Beacan Theater.

The documentary highlighted the 27-year-old rapper’s transformation from a local Atlanta street hustler to becoming one of the biggest names and voices in hip-hop and pop culture with years of never-before-seen footage. The story took an emotional route as the viewers got to explore how the rapper fulfilled the American Dream while dealing with the systemic issues plaguing our country.

The documentary featured cameos and words from Quality Control’s Pierre ‘P’ Thomas and Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee, rappers Young Thug, Gunna and Drake, Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam, Lil Baby’s mother and his sons as it highlighted how important taking care of his family and fatherhood is to him. It was directed by Karam Gill while Lil Baby myself alongside Thomas, Lee, Daniel Malikyar, Andrew Primavera, and Blase Biello serve as producers.

After the debut of the documentary, the Grammy Award winning rapper sat down for a 20 minute Q & A. “I actually waited. You know what I’m saying? I ain’t wanna just see it before. I seen it like first time this week. It made me drop a tear or two,” the rapper said during the Q & A.

After the Q & A, the crowd stood up as Lil Baby gave a special performance. He performed some of his hit singles which includes his first ever freestyle, “The Bigger Picture,” “Emotionally Scarred,” and more.

Rap duo City Girls, rapper Shenesea, comedian and actor Shiggy were among the many celebrities in the crowd at the premiere.

If you missed last night’s premiere of Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, there will be a few more screenings throughout the next few days. You can purchase tickets here: https://tribecafilm.com/films/untrapped-the-story-of-lil-baby-2022