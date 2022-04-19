Lil Baby’s story is set to hit the festival screen!

The Atlanta-native, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, will share his story on the big screen during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. The event is scheduled to take place later this year in New York’s Lower Manhattan neighborhood.

“Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” will follow the 27-year-old’s rise to fame and highlight the work he has put in to get there.

Directed and written by renowned filmmaker Karam Gill, the film will showcase the life and talent of one of the rap game’s current heavy weights. The news comes as fans believe that the “Drip Too Hard” lyricist has a new album on the way.

Aside from two new tracks, “Right On” and “In a Minute,” the rapper’s last project was released alongside his fellow Chicago emcee, Lil Durk, back in 2021.

While fans patiently await a new album from rap superstar, they can rest assured that something is on the way as that Lil Baby claimed that the summer throne is his for the taking in a previous post to his Instagram story. A billboard with the words “I’m coming,” signed by the artist also made an appearance in an unknown location last week.

In the meantime, fans can expect to gain more insight about the rapper’s life in the forthcoming documentary. He first hit the scene start back in 2017 following a short stint in prison for a probation violation. His mixtape “Perfect Timing” helped to launch his career and the rest was history.

To date, the rapper is the recipient of one Grammy, one BET Award and was named biggest all-genre ‘Artist of the Year’ during the 2020 Apple Music Awards.

Following the premiere of “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby,” the “Yes Indeed” emcee is rumored to be preparing to lace attendees with a “special performance.”