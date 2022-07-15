By Angel Saunders
  /  07.15.2022

Yesterday (July 14), rumors began to swirl that Drake ran into some problems while overseas in Sweden. According to claims, the Honestly, Nevermind hitmaker was arrested by local authorities at a Stockholm nightclub. Last night, The Hollywood Reporter stated that reps for Drake told the outlet those stories were untrue. Members of his team added that he was perfectly fine in his hotel.

Drake seemingly confirmed his reps’ words by posting a picture to his Instagram Stories in an upscale hotel with a bottle of champagne being chilled — however, he does not appear in the photo. Just before the rumors hit the Internet about the “God’s Plan” rapper being detained, he detailed bits of his travels on social media. On Wednesday afternoon (July 13), he was spotted landing at Arlanda Airport in Sweden. After arriving on the private Boeing 767 famously known as “Air Drake,” the Canadian native reportedly headed to the ​​Ostermalm district. He posted photos of friends at dinner, sources say it was at Ciccio’s restaurant.

Once reps for the Certified Lover Boy confirmed he was safe, fans had a little fun with music that could be inspired by a Swedish arrest. “Drake is about to come out of [a] 5-hour lockup talking about Swedish mob ties. ’10 AM in Stockholm Freestyle,’” one person tweeted. Another helped with possible lyrics, “Pulled up with the custom whips to Stockholm with the bros / Luxury brands on hold / They just got word Drake can’t go home / Shout out Trudeau / He got to pleadin’ / Pulled some strings to get us out of Sweden.” There are times when Twitter doesn’t take much seriously, and yesterday was one of those days.

We’re happy that Drake and his team are fine, and we’re looking forward to the Young Money reunion later this month.

 

