By Angel Saunders
  /  07.14.2022

This month “the K-I-N-G, the G.O.A.T., plus the Queen” will be reuniting for a major festival. Yesterday (July 13), Drake announced that “October World Weekend” is coming to his hometown of Toronto, Canada. The festival will feature none other than Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. Chris Brown and Lil Baby are also expected to grace the stage. The event is scheduled to happen from July 28 – Aug. 1.

According to a post from Drake’s official Instagram account, tickets for the massive event go on sale tomorrow (July 15). “OCTOBER WORLD WEEKEND,” the post begins. He continues, “I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th anniversary, but of course, we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!! More event announcements to come. Tickets on sale Friday on @ticketmaster.”

With the announcement came a ton of excitement from fans on social media. “The biggest trio of all time are back on stage and I think I speak for everyone when I say we WILL be watching,” a tweet read. Other fans discussed which songs they were excited to see The Big 3 perform live. “A Young Money reunion. I’ve been waiting for this forever, a ‘Seeing Green’ performance,” a fan posted. Another added, “Young Money reunion is gonna go crazy. I need to hear ‘Bedrock’ LIVE.” Others shared memes on the lengths they’d go to to obtain tickets, such as selling their house for a chance to see their favorites.

While Drake did not include himself in the lineup announcement, he did note that more details would be released soon. He also has a ton of music from his newly released album Honestly, Nevermind that he could perform. Plus, it would be hard to imagine him not hopping on stage at his festival — especially for a Young Money reunion.

 

