Nicki Minaj is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated fifth studio album. The Queen rapper took to Instagram to share a preview with the 198 million supporters following her page. She captioned the video, “He want a F R EEEEEE A K #FreakyGirl,” with a tongue emoji.

The track is presumably titled “Freaky Girl” and samples Rick James‘ 1981 smash hit, “Super Freak.” The song is reminiscent of Nicki’s “Anaconda,” which sampled Sir Mix-a-Lot’s 1992 “Baby Got Back.”

“Freaky Girl” follows a slew of collaborations from Nicki, including “Do We Have a Problem” and “Bussin” featuring Lil Baby, “We Go Up” featuring Fivio Foreign, and she hopped on Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick.” The Barbs have been eagerly waiting at the edge of their seats for a new full-length from the New York native. Her last offering Queen was released in 2018, following the history-making 2014 LP The Pinkprint. In addition to the album, fans are waiting for her six-part docuseries on HBO Max, which will give fans another look into the highs and lows of her life.

Nicki teased the docuseries at the end of last year. She captioned the announcement video, “I am beyond grateful & excited to share this news with you guys today. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have #HBOMAX on board to help me tell my story in this delicate & memorable way. A way that my fans will love forever. This doc is next level. I can promise you that. 🦄 Follow @hbomax @hbomaxpop & @bronstudios to get the updates you’ll need. Love you. #NickiMinajHBOMAX ITS GOIN DOWN!!!! BASEMENT!!!!!”

This new Nicki Minaj era will also see the return of her popular Queen Radio, but it has a new home. The show previously streamed on Apple exclusively but will now live on Amazon’s new Amp app. “I am very excited to be partners with Amazon on bringing back Queen Radio,” Minaj said during the live stream. “Queen Radio is something that is so dear to my heart. Of course, there have been times where I’ve thought about not wanting to do Queen Radio or any radio for that matter, but why not?” she continued. Barbs, are you ready?