This morning (April 6), Coi Leray sat down with “The Breakfast Club” and opened up about struggles with her father Benzino, as well as her appreciation for him.

“My dad is a great man,” Coi is heard saying in the interview. “And I love him regardless of our differences, he’s still my father and I gotta respect him, right?”

Some may remember earlier this year when Benzino almost fumbled Coi’s bag by prematurely announcing that the “Big Purr” rapper had a feature with Nicki Minaj on her upcoming album. During a chat on the Clubhouse app, Benzino said, “She got the song with Nicki Minaj that’s gonna be coming out that’s gonna be crazy.”

The problem was it wasn’t his project to announce. Coi and Minaj had worked hard on the song and deserved to reveal the collab in their own way once they were ready to promote it.

During her time on the popular morning show, Coi recalled that she found out when a friend woke her up hysterical because news of the song had been posted to The Shade Room, causing it to spread like wildfire.

Coi revealed that while she did tell her father about the Nicki feature before he leaked the news, it wasn’t for publicity — she just wanted him to be proud of her.

“Me and my dad are still building our relationship. Imma be honest. And when I speak to my dad, I’m like ‘I just wanna tell you what’s going on so you can feel proud of me.’”

Coi went on to say that the situation caused her to freak out, believing that Minaj would view her as an inexperienced newbie attempting to leak a song for clout and never work with her again.

The “No More Parties” rapper said it was Minaj who reached out to her before she had a chance to rectify the situation, but that the “Do We Have a Problem?” rapper was surprisingly understanding.

“She was just like, ‘Yo, I get it and I understand and one thing — you have to respect your father’ and she’s actually one of the main reasons why I’m “team Dad,” Coi told the hosts. “She made it clear like, ‘Regardless of what you’re going through bro, that’s your dad. And that’s why we’re going to do this song.’”

Minaj lost her father in February 2021 after he was tragically struck by a vehicle while crossing a street. That vehicle fled the scene.