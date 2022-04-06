By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2022

It’s been a few years since Schoolboy Q shared his CrasH Talk album, and fans are eagerly waiting for some new tracks from the well-loved South Central LA rapper. Today (Apr. 6), Schoolboy Q has officially returned from his musical hiatus with his brand new single “Soccer Dad.” On the track, Schoolboy flows about his new life as a supportive dad who loves watching his daughter play:

Now here we go again, before I had a fam’ was mappin’ out everything I wanted, earned what I planned/ You pussy n***as know about my body, caught my second wind/ Quit actin’ like me and my crew of n****as ain’t bring the rappers in, quit actin’ like the shit you said wouldn’t work, like we ain’t make it win, quit actin’ like you know me, little n***a, we was never friends

My knuckle game, my flip-flop too crazy, I am really him/ The soccer dad, my real life too wavy, while I cheer the stands you little rappers go and wipe your mouth and go pull up your pants, hm

As far as features go, Schoolboy Q appeared on the late Mac Miller’s 2021 reissue of Faces, joined TDE labelmates Isaiah Rashad in “Runnin’” and Reason in “Pop Shit,” and assisted Childish Major in “Disrespectful.” The aforementioned CrasH Talk album made landfall back in 2019 and included appearances from 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla Sign, YG, and Lil Baby.

In regards to what he’s been up to outside of rap, the 35-year-old rapper made his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am debut last month by putting his skills to the test against some of the best golfers in the sport. ScHoolboy Q was one of 27 celebrities participating.

Be sure to press play on Schoolboy Q’s brand new single “Soccer Dad” down below.

