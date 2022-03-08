Nicki Minaj is bringing Queen Radio back, but this time around, it will be on a different platform. The rapper’s radio show — which originally aired on Apple Music — is slated to make its return on Amp, a new live audio app developed by Amazon.

The app — which is currently invite-only — will reportedly allow users to speak to each other and listen to songs from Universal Music Group‘s extensive library as well as those under Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and some independent labels. Aside from the “Seeing Green,” artists like Pusha T, Tinashe, Lil Yachty, and Outkast’s Big Boi will have shows on Amp.

The news about Queen Radio comes days after Nicki Minaj disclosed that an “official announcement” about her radio show was on the way.

“We have a new home. Official announcement coming soon,” she hinted at the time. “I gotta s/o Larry Jackson @ Apple tho, for originally putting the idea on my radar & giving me his blessing to explore new avenues for the show. #Queen radio.”

Nicki Minaj has been working hard since she made her musical return last month. Within the span of a week, she released two collaborations featuring Lil Baby. The first — “Do We Have A Problem?” — was accompanied by a video that featured Cory Hardrict and Joseph Sikora, star of “Power Book IV: Force.” The second song — “Bussin” — has since peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Pink Friday star is also in the studio completing her forthcoming album and may just have an on-screen collaboration with 50 Cent in the works.

Now, she’s adding Queen Radio to the list. Since Amazon announced the launch of their new app Amp, Nicki shared clips from the press release on social media. She will provide more details about the partnership and “get into some thangz” on an Instagram Live scheduled at 4 pm ET today (March 8). “Don’t be late,” she advised the Barbz.

