By Angel Saunders
  /  07.06.2022

It’s no secret that superstar siblings Brandy and Ray J share an incredible bond. From Ray J making appearances on her hit 90s sitcom “Moesha” to being featured in each other’s music videos, the two love hanging out and supporting one another. Yesterday (July 5), Ray J took his admiration for his big sister to even greater levels with a tattoo displaying a portrait of her face. Sweet right? Maybe if her eyes weren’t bloodshot red and her face wasn’t covered in tattoos that the songstress doesn’t have in real life. Fans being confused about the portrait would be a massive understatement.

“Brandy should beat Ray J’s ass for that stupid ass tattoo,” a fan tweeted. “Why did Ray J get that tattoo of Brandy like that? Verzuz really messed him up,” another added. Others wanted to know if it was a joke. “KYFL! Is this a prank? Why would Ray J get a high ass Brandy tattoo?” a user asked. Some definitely thought it was funny. “​​Ray J tattoo of Brandy is fuckin hilarious,” one tweet read. Meanwhile, over on Instagram, you can bet commenters on The Shade Room’s post had a lot to say. One person wrote, “What’s the logic behind this? Because you made our good sis look like she was going through her darkest time with this tattoo.” Another user asked, “Why she look like she just served a bid?”

As for Ray J, he was proud to show off his new ink. “TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!! @_mashkow_- I’M GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED,” the entertainer wrote on Instagram along with a video of his tattoo session. He continued by sharing his plans to add “FAMILY, GHOSTS, POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES” in future sessions before noting that it’s “GONNA TAKE A MINUTE.” He ended his post by saying, “I had to start with my best friend!!” Brandy’s 1994 hit “Best Friend” (in which Ray J appears) plays over the video. As of now, it’s unclear how Brandy feels about the portrait. She did repost Ray J’s video to her Instagram Stories, however, she did not say anything about it.

 

Brandy
Ray J

